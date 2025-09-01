Eco-friendly Ganesha making workshop for patients, attendees

Bengaluru: HCGCancer Centre, K R Road, Bengaluru, organized a special Ganesha making workshop for its in-house patients and their attendees. The event, held on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, aims to provide a meaningful and celebratory experience for those who are unable to be at home with their families during this time.

The workshop took place on 28th August at HCG Cancer Centre, K R Road Branch, Patients learned to create beautiful Ganesha idols using only eco-friendly materials such as clay and seeds, ensuring that the celebrations are kind to the environment.

“We understand that being in the hospital during a festival can be difficult,” said Ms. Manisha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer – Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.,. “Our goal is to create a warm and inclusive environment where everyone feels a sense of community and celebration. This workshop not only brings the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi to our patients but also promotes a vital message of environmental responsibility.”

Adding a clinical perspective, Dr Intezar Mehdi, Director and HOD, Paediatric Haematologist, Oncologist, and BMT at HCG Cancer Hospital, K R Road, Bengaluru, shared “Festivals bring immense joy and togetherness. Through this eco-friendly Ganesha workshop, we wanted to ensure our patients also experience that spirit despite being in hospital. Creative activities like these nurture positivity, reduce stress, and promote healing - making holistic care as important as clinical treatment.”

The event is part of HCG Cancer Centre’s ongoing commitment to holistic patient care, which extends beyond medical treatment to include emotional and spiritual well-being. It is a unique opportunity for patients and their caregivers to engage in a creative and calming activity that fosters hope and positivity.