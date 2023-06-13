  • Menu
Ecospace Business park and IT company in Bengaluru gets bomb threat

Ecospace Business Park, an IT company in Bengaluru on Tuesday received a bomb threat call on Tuesday police sources said.

The threat call was made to the IDBO company located in the campus at 2 p.m. The miscreant who made the call to the company had threatened that he had planted the bomb on its premises which will explode soon, the police sources said.

After the bomb threat call, sleuths of the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Internal Security Division rushed to the spot and started combing operations. The employees were evacuated and sent to a safe place.

Bellandur police have taken over the investigation of the case. Details are awaited. The police are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

