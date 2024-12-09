Electricity Tariff Hike On Cards

Bengaluru: All Escoms in Karnataka, including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), have planned to hike electricity tariffs. They have proposed a per unit tariff hike for the next three years. They have proposed a rate hike of 67 paise per unit in 2025-26, 75 paise per unit in 2026-27 and 91 paise in 2027-28. The last date for submitting proposals for tariff hike was November 30. All Escoms have also submitted their proposals for tariff hike by that deadline. KERC sources said that the tariff hike will be almost in the same pattern.

The last date for submitting proposals for tariff hike was November 30. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will hold a meeting of entrepreneurs, traders, the public and experts in February and accept the petitions. After examining the pros and cons, it will issue a final order on the tariff hike in March, and the new tariff is likely to come into effect from April 1, 2025.

BESCOM has submitted a request to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission to increase the tariff by 67 paise, 75 paise and 91 paise per unit respectively for the next three years. In its tariff revision request, BESCOM will face a revenue shortfall of Rs 2,572.69 crore in the next year (2025-26). To overcome this, it has requested that the tariff be increased by 67 paise per unit for the year 2025-26 with effect from April 1, 2025.

There will be a revenue deficit of Rs 3,018.95 crore in the financial year 2026-27. Therefore, the tariff should be increased by 75 paise per unit for the year 2026-27. There will be a deficit of 3,882.69 in 2027-28, and BESCOM has requested that it should be revised by 91 paise per unit.

The proposal has submitted many points, including the fact that the fixed charges for HT customers should also be revised.

All Eskoms, including BESCOM, have submitted only a proposal for the tariff hike. In this regard, KERC will receive representations from all sections of the public, entrepreneurs, and businessmen. Then it will finally issue a final order for the tariff increase. This order will be issued in February or March, and it is learned that the revised tariff will come into effect from 1st

April 2025.