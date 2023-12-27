Enhancement of accident relief compensation amount from Rs 3 Lakhs to Rs 10 Lakhs

Bengaluru: With an intention to provide more financial relief to the accident victims who lost their life while travelling in KSRTC buses, the compensation provided from Accident Relief Fund trust has been enhanced from Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000 w.e.f 1 January 2024.



In order to provide additional compensation to the dependents of the deceased Rs 1 will be collected from the passengers travelling in KSRTC Buses with ticket value of Rs 50 to Rs 99 and Rs 2 will be collected from passengers with a ticket value of Rs 100 and above. The amount will be collected towards Accident Relief Fund from 1 January 2024.

Earlier an amount of Rs 1 was being collected from passengers travelling with a ticket value of Rs 100 and above towards an accident relief fund. No accident relief fund contribution will be collected from passengers travelling with ticket value of Rs 1 to Rs 49.