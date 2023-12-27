Live
- J&K gives amnesty to settle tax arrears of pre-GST regime
- Bihar Governor asks Chief Secretary to cancel 'harsh decisions' taken by ACS, Education Pathak
- Kavitha urges people not pay electricity bills for below 200 units
- ‘Raghava Reddy’ team gets applauds from all corners
- Congress to sound war-cry for 2024 polls from Nagpur mega-rally on Thursday
- Ankita gets into argument with Vicky over Mannara
- Shiv Thakrey voices support for ‘acha player’ Munawar Faruqui
- Education outlook 2024: Trends to look out
- International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals at UoH
- Education Leadership Summit from Jan 28
Just In
Enhancement of accident relief compensation amount from Rs 3 Lakhs to Rs 10 Lakhs
With an intention to provide more financial relief to the accident victims who lost their life while travelling in KSRTC buses
Bengaluru: With an intention to provide more financial relief to the accident victims who lost their life while travelling in KSRTC buses, the compensation provided from Accident Relief Fund trust has been enhanced from Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000 w.e.f 1 January 2024.
In order to provide additional compensation to the dependents of the deceased Rs 1 will be collected from the passengers travelling in KSRTC Buses with ticket value of Rs 50 to Rs 99 and Rs 2 will be collected from passengers with a ticket value of Rs 100 and above. The amount will be collected towards Accident Relief Fund from 1 January 2024.
Earlier an amount of Rs 1 was being collected from passengers travelling with a ticket value of Rs 100 and above towards an accident relief fund. No accident relief fund contribution will be collected from passengers travelling with ticket value of Rs 1 to Rs 49.