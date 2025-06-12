Eshwar Khandre - Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran Meet

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has agreed to exchange skills and knowledge required for the management of wildlife and birds in the newly-launched biological park at Puthur in Thrissur district of Kerala.

Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who met Firest Minister Eshwar Khandre at Vikas Soudha on Thursday, responded positively to the request to share technical expertise on the management of wildlife in the first biological park being launched by the Kerala Forest Department.

The biological park has been designed by world-renowned zoo designer John Seo of Australia, and it is being implemented in an area of ​​136.8 acres and will be operational by the end of August, Minister Saseendran informed. He also requested that some additional wildlife from the zoos in Karnataka be provided to the new zoo.

During this visit, the steps taken in the State of Kerala regarding Deemed Forest and the decisions taken on the Kasturirangan Report were also discussed. Chief Wildlife Warden of the Kerala Forest Department Pramod G Krishnan and senior officials of the Karnataka Forest Department Meenakshi Negi, Subhash Malkade, Sunil Panwar, Surya Sen and others were present in the meeting.