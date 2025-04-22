Ex-top cop’s wife admits to killing him in ‘self-defence’

Bengaluru: The murder case of retired DG and IGP Om Prakash has shaken the police department. The Bengaluru Police, who followed the murder case that came to light on Sunday evening, are unravelling the real mystery of the murder. They are investigating the real reason behind the murder. Currently, Om Prakash’s son Karthikesh has filed a complaint against his mother Pallavi and sister Kriti, and the police have arrested Pallavi based on the complaint.

Om Prakash’s son Karthikesh has filed a complaint with the HSR Layout police in Bengaluru. He has given detailed information in the complaint. ‘’My mother Pallavi was threatening to kill our father, former DGP Om Prakash, for the past one week, so my father was living at his sister Saritha Kumari’s house. Then my sister Kriti had gone to Saritha Kumari’s house 2 days ago and forced her father to come home.

‘On April 20, at around 5 pm, when I was supposed to be at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, our neighbour Jayashree Sridharan called me and told me that your father Om Prakash’s body was lying downstairs. I immediately went home at around 5:45 pm and saw it. Police and public were present at the house. Our father had a head injury and was covered in blood. There was a broken bottle and a knife next to the body.’

‘Later, our father’s body was taken to St. John’s Hospital. Our mother Pallavi and sister Kriti were suffering from depression and used to fight with our father every day. Our mother Pallavi and sister Kriti are suspected of murdering our father, and legal action should be taken in this regard’, Karthikesh mentioned in the complaint.

Following this, the police who had taken Pallavi and into custody had called them to the police station on Sunday evening. They had been sent to a women’s comfort centre at night. Both were brought to the HSR Layout police station and arrested this morning.

On Monday morning, accused A1 Pallavi and accused A2 Kriti were brought to the police station. At this time, the two who raised their voices to the police said, ‘Hey, don’t touch me, why are you touching me?’ More than ten female staff members struggled to take the two inside the police station. After 30 minutes, Kriti got out of the car and went to the basement of the police station.

Pallavi’s statement that she committed the murder in self-defence

Pallavi and Kriti were interrogated intensively, and his wife Pallavi has recorded a statement before the police that she committed the murder in self-defence. They recorded a statement before Madiwala ACP Vasudev, and the police, after recording statements from both of them, are continuing the investigation.

Pallavi has filed a statement saying that she committed the murder in self-defence. An investigation is underway into her daughter’s role. The complaint mentions that Kriti brought Om Prakash from her sister Sarita’s house. So, the police are investigating whether Kriti and Pallavi had planned the murder in advance. The tragedy is that Om Prakash, who had a great dream about Kriti, had told his close friends about the marriage.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Om Prakash has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family. Arrangements have been made for the final darshan at the MCHS Club in Sector 6 of HSR Layout. The cremation was held at the electric crematorium in Wilson Garden in the evening.