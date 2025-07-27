Fertiliser crisis deepens in State despite good monsoon

Bengaluru: Evenas Karnataka is witnessing a favourable monsoon this year, a severe fertiliser shortage is threatening to derail the sowing season across the state. Farmers, grappling with the age-old dilemma of mismatched timing — “when it rains, there’s no fertiliser; when fertiliser is available, there’s no rain” — are now queuing up outside cooperative societies as early as 5 a.m. in desperate attempts to secure fertilisers for their crops.

In a dramatic expression of anguish, a farmer in Koppal reportedly ate a handful of soil in front of the Huttuvalli Cooperative Society near Basaveshwara Circle to protest the unavailability of fertilisers. Similar scenes are being reported from Kalaburagi, where farmers complain of an artificial scarcity of fertilisers and seeds, and allege that they are being forced to pay exorbitant prices for essential agricultural inputs.

Evidence of fertiliser and seed being sold at inflated rates has surfaced, with visuals accessed by TV9 confirming the malpractice. Cotton seed packets priced officially at Rs900 are being sold for Rs1,200. Urea, which should cost Rs258, is being sold at anywhere between Rs400 and Rs500. DAP fertiliser priced at Rs1,200 is now going for as much as Rs 1,800. Farmers are forced to bear the brunt of these black-market rates amid a critical sowing window. In Gadag district’s Nargund town, farmers are standing in line for hours in the rain, anxious that without timely application of fertilisers, their crops could fail. Frustration is mounting, with farmers holding officials responsible for the poor supply.

In the midst of this crisis, Hebbal Swamiji from Davangere has become a beacon of hope for many. He has successfully used nano urea on maize crops and reported healthy yields, urging fellow farmers to adopt nano urea as an alternative solution during the ongoing crisis.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Fertilisers Minister J.P. Nadda, urging speedy supply of the remaining urea stock allocated for the Kharif 2025 season. Of the 11.17 lakh metric tonnes allotted to Karnataka, only 5.16 lakh metric tonnes have been supplied so far.

As the crisis escalates, all eyes are now on the Centre’s response and whether swift action will be taken to ensure farmers are not left stranded in the middle of a promising monsoon season.