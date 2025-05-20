FIR against BJP leader over social media post

Mangaluru: The registration of a police complaint against BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary and former city councillor Shwetha Poojary has stirred a political row in coastal Karnataka. The FIR follows a Facebook post in which Poojary questioned the role of authorities in the investigation into the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Shetty was killed in Bajpe recently, and CCTV footage purportedly showing two burqa-clad women conversing with the accused near the crime scene had gone viral, prompting widespread speculation.

Referring to this, Poojary in her social media post asked why the women had not been taken into custody and why District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had remained silent. The post led a Congress worker to file a complaint, prompting the police to book Poojary under Sections 192, 196, 353(1)(b), and 353(2) of the IPC, among others. The action has drawn criticism from right-wing organisations, who termed it an attempt to stifle dissent and questioned the government’s commitment to freedom of expression. “This is an effort to suppress those raising legitimate questions about the investigation,” said a BJP functionary who requested anonymity.P