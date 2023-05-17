Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
First-time flyer held for smoking ‘beedi’ inside plane
A first-time flyer from Rajasthan has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport here on charges of smoking ‘Beedi’ on the Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight, police said on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: A first-time flyer from Rajasthan has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport here on charges of smoking ‘Beedi’ on the Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight, police said on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old from Marwar region had boarded the plane at Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Mid-air, he went to the lavatory and smoked, police said.
They added that flight attendants swung into action quickly, held him and, on reaching Bengaluru, handed him over to the police.
During interrogation, the passenger told police that he was travelling by flight for the first time and did not know about the rules. He also said that during train travels he used to smoke in toilets and tried the same on the plane.
The passenger has been booked on charges of endangering lives of others, police said.