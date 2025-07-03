Five Villages Selected for Model Solar Village Competition

Udupi: Udupi district has embraced the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana by selecting five villages to compete for the title of Model Solar Village. Announced on July 1, by the district-level committee, this initiative aligns with the central government’s goal to promote renewable energy across India by establishing one model solar village per district, as outlined by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The chosen villages include Kotathattu, Kirimanjeshwara, Majuru, Nitte, and Uppoor. These villages will participate in a competitive evaluation from July 1 to December 31, 2025, to determine which can achieve the highest cumulative solar capacity, with the winner receiving Rs. 1 crore in central financial assistance to further its solar infrastructure.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme aims to empower households to generate their own electricity through rooftop solar panels, reducing electricity costs and fostering environmental sustainability. Udupi’s selection of these five villages reflects the district’s proactive commitment to this vision, building on its history of adopting renewable energy.