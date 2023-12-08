Floating bridge in Murudeshwara to attract tourists

Karwar: During weekends and holidays Uttara Kannada district is flooded with tourist destinations. Especially in the coastal town of Murudeshwar, a stream flows from different parts of the country. Along with sea bathing, water sports, and scuba diving, the state's largest floating bridge is ready to step into activities, and now there is an opportunity to put it in the sea.

**Murudeshwar, a major tourist center in the district, attracts more than a million people every year. A floating bridge of 100 meters was built at Malpe Beach in Udupi. However, the floating bridge was washed away by the sea waves and caused disappointment to tourists last year. But now, a 130-meter-long floating bridge worth Rs 1 crore has been built by the Ocean Adventures company in Murudeshwar, Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

For attraction, boating, water scooter, floating bridge, parachute and other amusement facilities are available for tourists in Murudeshwar. They are enjoying to the fullest. This bridge is about 130 meters long and 3.50 meters wide. Railings have been installed on both sides of the bridge for protection, so the risk of falling into the sea is less. Lifeguards will be present for protection. Those who wish to experience the floating bridge must wear a life jacket. There is no fear of floating away when using good quality materials. In addition, during the rainy season, limited days are allowed to walk on the floating bridge..

The floating bridge is expected to attract more tourists to Murudeshwar. The bridge is being built by the Ocean Adventures company and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The bridge will be built with high quality materials and will be able to withstand the strong waves of the Arabian Sea.. The floating bridge is a welcome addition to the tourist attractions of Murudeshwar. It will provide a unique experience for tourists and will help to boost tourism in the region.