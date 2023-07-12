Foreign delegates delighted after watching Hampi

Vijayanagara: Foreign delegates attending the G-20 cultural task force summit in Hampi, the capital of the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire, are impressed by the history of this land. They are thrilled to see the monuments.

The delegates were briefed about the history and monuments of Hampi by 25 tour guides who have been assigned to them. The delegates were delighted to see the Vijayanagara style architecture in the monuments, temples, and pavilions they visited in Hampi.

The delegates were particularly enthralled by the stone chariot , Saptaswara Mantapa, Kalyana Mantapa, and Saraswati Mantapa, in the premises of Vijaya Vittala Temple in Hampi. They also listened to the sound of Saptaswara Sangeet Mantapa.

The delegates captured pictures of the stone chariot mantapa on their mobile cameras while viewing it. They exclaimed that it is a magnificent monument after being briefed on the significance of the architecture by the tour guides. They also took photographs near this monument.

The stone chariot and Saptaswara mandapam were electrified. Besides these monuments, the representatives also observed other monuments. They later watched music and dance near Vijaya Vittala temple. The delegates who watched Indian music and dance were drawn to desi art.

The tour guides also guided the delegates to various monuments including Hampi's Kamala Mahal, Queen's Bath. They informed the G-20 delegates about the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire, the reign of Sri Krishna Devaraya, and the Golden Age. The team also got information about the measures taken by the central and state governments to preserve the monuments of Hampi, which is a world heritage site. Delighted to see the monuments of Hampi, a living testimony of Indian heritage, the delegates also held a marathon meeting on various topics including cultural exchange at Evol Back Hotel.

A tour guide told ' that the representatives of the G-20 countries who have seen the monuments of the Vijayanagara Empire, which has made its own contribution to art, architecture, and heritage, were impressed by the grand history of this land and lost their interest in the history of India.

Hampi is beautified in the wake of the G-20 summit. Sri virupakseshwar Ratha Beedi has been beautified. Temples and mantaps have been electrified. Tourists are also happy as the whole of Hampi is decorated like a bride. Tourists are also not restricted to visit Hampi. So tourists are also happily viewing the monuments of Hampi.