Forest guard shot at sandal wood thief ; one died another escaped in Bannerghatta national park

Bengaluru: Forest officials shot dead a sandal wood thief on Tuesday night in Bannerghatta national park in Anekal taluk ̤ According to officials accused identified as Thimrayappa, died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape ̤ Thimrayappa, aged 40 and a resident of Natturahalli near Masti in Malur taluk, was confirmed as the deceased.

It is said that thieves stealing sandalwood trees at night since two monthş in Kalkere forest range. The beat Forester Vinay Kumar , assisted by watchers Michael and Yediyur, heard sandalwood sawing soung using a machine at night and rushed to spot.

They saw a gang of sandalwood smugglers being felled sandalwood tree. When the forest officials approached them the thieves attempted to attack the forest officials with machete. In self-defense, Vinay discharged his pump-action slide gun, firing a fatal shot that struck Thimrayappa in the stomach who succumbed to injuries on the spot. Another accused fled from the scene.

Bengaluru rural DC Dayanand, rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi visited the spot. Forest officials searching for other accused. A case registered at Bannerghatta police station and investigation is on.