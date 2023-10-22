Former Chief Minister Bommai undergoes bypass surgery

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently underwentCoronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, is well on the path to recovery following a critical health ordeal.

Basavaraj Bommai underwent few preliminary investigations that raised suspicion of multiple blockages in his heart. For a comprehensive and expert medical care, he chose to consult Dr. Vivek Jawali at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road where a thorough evaluation was conducted under his supervision on 15th October 2023.

Following an angiogram, severe and diffuse blockages were discovered in all three coronary arteries. This diagnosis and recent warning symptoms posed a potential risk of an impending heart attack in the near future, necessitating early surgical intervention. Led by Dr. Vivek Jawali, Chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences at Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, a team of experienced cardiac surgeons and anaesthetists conducted a Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery involving the placement of five grafts on the beating heart addressing all obstructed coronary arteries. Shri Basavaraj Bommai’s recovery has been excellent, and he is anticipated to regain full functionality in just a couple of weeks.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Former Chief Minister, Basavaraj S Bommai said, " I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Vivek Jawali, his team and the Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, for their exceptional care and expertise during my entire stay in the hospital. Their commitment to my well-being and the exceptional teamwork was truly commendable. Thanks to all those who were concerned about my health and sent well wishes, I'm in good health now and almost recovered.”

The Chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences at Fortis Hospitals, Dr. Vivek Jawali said, “Performing a 5-graft heart bypass is routine for us, but I was truly impressed by Shri Bommai's unwavering trust, his courageous approach to this threat, and the remarkable bond and support from his family members.”















