Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits Shrine in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Math in Bengaluru, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy and her parents, Narayana Murthy, Infosys co-founder, and Sudha Murthy, a renowned philanthropist and Rajya Sabha member. The family’s visit, which took place during the auspicious Kartika month, was a display of reverence for India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

At the math located in Jayanagar 5th Block, the Sunak family sought the blessings of Guru Raghavendra, a revered saint in the Hindu community known for his teachings on wisdom and guidance. During their visit, Sunak and his family participated in traditional rituals. Images from their visit surfaced on social media, capturing moments of prayer and reflection.

Rishi Sunak served as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister from October 2022 until July 2024, making history as the first British-Indian to hold the position. He is succeeded by Keir Starmer.

This visit highlights the enduring ties between India and the UK, as well as Sunak’s connection to Indian heritage, which he and his family honoured through their visit to this sacred site in Bengaluru.