Four Luxury Villa Getaways Near Bengaluru for a Serene Festive Escape

Bengaluru As Diwali approaches, many Bengalureans are rethinking the idea of festive travel. Instead of crowded hotels or rushed itineraries, travellers are opting for private villas or villa resorts that offer privacy, design-led comfort, and a deep sense of calm. Whether set amid misty hills or sun-drenched beaches, these retreats bring together the best of nature and modern indulgence, perfect for a luxurious, meaningful getaway this festive season.

Amani Villas by Lohono Stays, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Tucked amid Coonoor’s lush tea gardens, Amani Villas by Lohono Stays is a serene hideaway that perfectly balances elegance and warmth. Its floor-to-ceiling glass windows frame misty hills, while soft grey interiors and wooden accents exude understated luxury. Ideal for couples, families, or solo travellers, Amani offers the simple joy of slow mornings, fresh mountain air, and unbroken tranquillity. Whether you’re sipping tea on the verandah or reading by the window, Amani Villas turns every moment into a peaceful escape.

SaffronStays Tanjore, Coorg, Karnataka:

Step through a 172-year-old temple door into a 5-bedroom heritage retreat where Coorg’s natural beauty meets timeless charm. With gold-adorned Tanjore paintings, a stream that sings through the villa, and sunsets framed by misty hills, this is not just a stay, it’s a soulful Coorg experience steeped in art, history, and serenity.

Valora Estate by Lohono Stays - Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in Coonoor’s rolling hills, Valora Estate by Lohono Stays offers panoramic valley views, elegant wooden interiors, and lush gardens that come alive in the festive glow. Ideal for intimate family celebrations, the villa lets guests savour local tea trails by day and cosy bonfires by night. It’s luxury at its quietest and most personal, a true Nilgiri escape.

SaffronStays Calamondinn Bungalow, Kodagu, Karnataka:

A 130-year-old colonial bungalow nestled amidst endless coffee plantations, Calamondinn is where heritage and nature intertwine. From guided plantation walks and art workshops to quiet evenings over home-cooked meals, this charming retreat invites you to experience the true essence of Coorg’s laid-back luxury.

This festive season, the journey isn’t just about the destination, it’s about reclaiming time, space, and stillness. Whether it’s the whisper of Nilgiri winds or the aroma of freshly roasted coffee, these villa getaways remind travellers that luxury isn’t found in grandeur alone, but in quiet corners, thoughtful design, and moments that feel entirely your own.