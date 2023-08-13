Four met watery grave in Tumakuru

Tumkuru: Four persons including two children died after felling into agriculture pond in Siddaganga mutt premises in Tumakuru on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Lakshmi (33) hailing from Bagalgunte, Mahadevappa (44) from Afazalpur in the Yadgiri district, young Ranjith (11) from Chikkamagaluru, and Harshit (11) from Ramanagara.

The incident unfolded during a visit to the Mutt when Ranjith's mother, Lakshmi, arrived to meet with her son who studying in sixth standard. At the time, Ranjith had ventured Bto the Go Katte pond located at the behind the mutt for swimming. . but found himself struggling against the water's depth. Despite his best efforts, he started drowning.

Ranjith's mother, driven by a mother's instinct, leaped into the water without a second thought to rescue her son. The valiant act of a mother's love, however, ended in a double tragedy, as she too lost her life in her courageous attempt.

Witnessing the dire situation unfold, two young friends, Shankar and Harshit, present nearby, rushed to rescue the mother and son. Mahadeva, another onlooker went to water to rescue mother and son, However Mahadeva and Harshit also drowned and died. Shankar escaped from drowning.

Kyatsandra police registered a case and investigating.