BENGALURU: Sparsh Foundation in Bengaluru, is organizing free joint replacement surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru on 27th and 28th of July 2023. This initiative by Sparsh is a part of Sparsh Foundation’s ‘Sparsh Guru Namana’ program, which aims to provide life-transforming free joint replacement surgeries exclusively to retired teachers hailing from rural backgrounds.

Eligible retired teachers will have the opportunity to undergo Joint Replacement Surgeries at no cost. The Hospital will provide all the necessary infrastructure and logistics, including operation theatres and wards, free of charge. A dedicated team comprising operating surgeons, theatre staff, nursing staff, paramedical staff, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dieticians, all operating under the umbrella of Sparsh, will offer their services without any fees. This includes comprehensive post-operative care for as long as required.

To avail the Free Screening, retired teachers must fulfil the following requirements: they need to present a valid identity proof, such as a certificate of teaching, and ensure prior registration. Additionally, it is essential for participants to bring along their previous medical records for reference during the screening process. It is mandatory to do prior registration for the camp and screening time is 10AM-2PM. In Bangalore on 27th and 28th July 2023 at Sparsh Hospital, Infantry Road.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a prevalent form of arthritis and a leading cause of chronic disability globally. Estimates suggest that 60% of individuals over 65 years old suffer from symptomatic OA, and over 180 million people in India are affected by this condition. Women are generally more prone to it than men. The ageing population in many Asian countries, such as China and India, is expected to double in the next two decades, making Osteoarthritis an increasingly significant health concern. Although osteoarthritis is curable, the treatment, which involves Total Joint Replacement surgery, is expensive and not easily accessible. However, Total Joint Replacement has shown great success and is considered one of the most effective medical interventions. In India, despite having a population of 1.2 billion, only 120,000 knee replacements were performed in 2014, highlighting the growing demand for such procedures.

The program Sparsh Guru-Namana was launched in 2010, and it aims to identify retired teachers through screening camps conducted in Bangalore, Raichur, Gulbarga, Hasan, and Davangere. All joint replacement surgeries under this program have been performed free of cost, resulting in a remarkable 100 percent success rate. Teachers from various parts of Karnataka have greatly benefited from this initiative, which has received significant support from different sections of society.

Teachers are specifically chosen for this program due to the often low remuneration they receive, which makes it difficult for them to afford high-end treatments such as joint replacements. Recognizing the profound impact teachers have on individuals' lives, Sparsh Guru-Namana seeks to express gratitude and support for this noble profession by providing complex surgeries to retired teachers. This initiative serves as a tribute and celebration of Teacher's Day, observed annually on the 5th of September.