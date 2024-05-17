Who after Revanth? Jockeying for TPCC top job begins in State Cong

Hyderabad : With Lok Sabha polls for Phase-IV concluding, hectic lobbying for the next Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president for Telangana has begun. Now that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is most likely to shift his complete focus on administration, there is increased scope for some key leader donning the mantle.

According to sources, the CM, who also continues to hold the position as PCC president may have to relieve himself of the post for shifting his complete focus on administrative issues, particularly in view of Telangana being engulfed in important issues including fund crunch. In case Revanth relinquishes he may be choosing a loyal leader with whom he has good understanding.

Given the fact that the recent Lok Sabha polls has created estrangement of some castes particularly following the announcement of tickets, the party is likely to choose someone from the BC or SC communities this time. Amongst the front runners for the post from BCs include MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud and M Anjan Kumar Yadav. From Madiga (SC) community, former Alampur MLA S A Sampath Kumar remains the front runner and he comes from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, having sentimental value for CM. Meanwhile former Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy who remains active as PCC working president is also amongst the frontrunners. On the last day of the poll campaign in Patancheru, Revanth certified Jagga Reddy as the man handling ‘affairs’ behind him, as he remained ‘rubber stamp’.



Amongst the leaders whose name is under circulation are government advisor and former Minister Shabbir Ali and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. “Yes the leaders have begun lobbying. The question remains if Revanth Reddy will be relinquishing the position, as he does not want to lose control of the party at any level and wishes to remain at the helm of affairs within,” said a senior leader.



The discussion has come to fore this year for the first time in wake of completion of polls in Telangana. Earlier, during December, the issue was hotly debated within the political circles, but the CM remained at the helm of affairs in wake of Lok Sabha polls. Catching all the limelight in the state, he had taken part in hectic campaigning, starting from April 4 till May 11 and addressed meetings in 57 locations, including in Kerala and Karnataka, besides different Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana.



With indisputable power within the party, even the finalisation of candidates for Lok Sabha had Revanth’s mark. Even the AICC’s screening committee needed his affirmation before forwarding the list to the High command. “This time while finalising the PCC president the party has to keep different factors including balancing of the caste dynamics for ensuring the party’s rank and file remains intact and there is no scope for rebellion,” said a leader.

