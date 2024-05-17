Live
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
Just In
Telangana EAPCET 2024 Exam Results to be Announced Next Week
The Telangana State Board of Higher Education has completed the EAPCET 2024 exams and is now gearing up to release the results. It is expected that...
The Telangana State Board of Higher Education has completed the EAPCET 2024 exams and is now gearing up to release the results. It is expected that the results will be announced next week, along with the counseling dates.
The entrance exams were held from May 7 to 11 in various examination centers across the state. The preliminary key and response sheets have already been released, and objections have been received and addressed. The final answer key will be prepared based on these objections, and the results will be declared accordingly.
Over 3.54 lakh students registered for this year's examination, making it a highly competitive process. The state board is working diligently to ensure a transparent and fair result announcement for all the candidates.