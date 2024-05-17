  • Menu
Telangana EAPCET 2024 Exam Results to be Announced Next Week

The Telangana State Board of Higher Education has completed the EAPCET 2024 exams and is now gearing up to release the results. It is expected that...

The Telangana State Board of Higher Education has completed the EAPCET 2024 exams and is now gearing up to release the results. It is expected that the results will be announced next week, along with the counseling dates.

The entrance exams were held from May 7 to 11 in various examination centers across the state. The preliminary key and response sheets have already been released, and objections have been received and addressed. The final answer key will be prepared based on these objections, and the results will be declared accordingly.

Over 3.54 lakh students registered for this year's examination, making it a highly competitive process. The state board is working diligently to ensure a transparent and fair result announcement for all the candidates.

