India alliance to win 300 plus seats: DKS

Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday exuded confidence that the India alliance would win more than 300 seats and form the government at the Centre.

Addressing the media at a press conference organised by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, he said, “I strongly believe that Modi led NDA will not come to power this time. India alliance will come to power and we will take the country forward together.”

“Congress government in Karnataka announced five Guarantee schemes to help people tide over inflation and price rise. Women, youth and the poor are benefiting greatly from the guarantee schemes. Congress government in Telangana has also rolled out all the guarantee schemes it promised. Congress is a party that delivers as promised. At the national level, Congress has announced five Nyay schemes and it will be rolled out as soon as the party comes to power,” he said.

“BJP is not party that keeps its words. The party promised to bring back black money from abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh into each account. They also had promised to double farmers income. But nothing has happened on those promises. BJP is a party that only promises,” he said.

“BJP does politics of emotion but Congress party doesn’t politics of livelihood. Has BJP rolled out even a single scheme which is as beneficial as the guarantee scheme? I would like the PM, UP CM and other BJP leaders to answer this question,” he said.

“As many as 60 lakh people have applied for 6000 jobs in UP, making unemployment very evident. Uttar Pradesh is a great state but they have mismanaged it badly,” he added.

“BJP has an ulterior agenda of changing the Constitution if it gets majority. BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde has openly said that BJP needs 400 seats to change the Constitution. BJP’s plan is very clear. They will change the Constitution and remove reservation for the SCs and the STs if it comes to power. But Modi is giving advertisements that the Constitution will not be changed. If that is the case, why hasn’t the party expelled the MP? The Congress party, once it comes to power, will do a caste census and award proportionate reservation based on the population,” he said.

Asked about Prajwal Revanna’s case, he said, “Our government has formed an SIT to investigate the case. The incident has shamed the entire country. Modi is hesitant to take action as he is an MP from the alliance partner. The Centre has let me escape, we have issued a Blue Corner notice and we will nab him soon,” he said.

Asked about Modi criticising Karnataka government’s Muslim reservation, he said, “Prime minister is making false allegation on the Muslim reservation. Muslims have been given reservation for the last 30-40 years. He is raising this issue for political gains. The Congress party is committed to protect the interests of all sections of the society.”