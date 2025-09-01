Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 8 lakh in Nagawara

Bengaluru: The laddu prasada of the Ganeshotsava organised by Navodaya Geleyara Balaga (R) in Nagawara was auctioned for a record ₹8 lakh this year, marking a new milestone in the annual tradition.

The auction, held on Sunday during the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, saw spirited participation from local residents and devotees. N.C. Padmanabha, grandson of Mayanna, emerged the highest bidder and secured the laddu prasada. He was felicitated by the organisers in front of the large gathering.

The visarjan procession was marked by grandeur and festivity. Adding to the attraction, film personalities Aishwarya Shindogi, Bullet Rakesh, and Tanisha Kuppanda joined the celebrations, drawing large crowds.

Auctioning the Ganesh laddu has been a highlight of the Nagawara festival for several years. This year, however, stood out not only for the record-breaking bid but also for the enthusiastic community participation and the presence of cinema stars, which made the occasion memorable for devotees and onlookers alike.

The organisers said the proceeds from the auction would be used for community and cultural activities in the locality.