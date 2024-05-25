Gang War in Udupi: Three Arrested After Violent Clash

Udupi: In a dramatic incident reminiscent of a movie scene, two rival gangs clashed on the streets of Udupi, leaving a trail of chaos and violence. Late at night on May 18, near Kunjibettu in Udupi town, two cars driven by young men engaged in a road rage battle, using lethal weapons to settle their dispute.

The Gangs Involved

The warring factions were identified as members of the notorious “Garuda Gang” (referred to as “GG”). Hailing from Kapu town, approximately 12 kilometres from Udupi city, the GG was infamous for its involvement in real estate disputes.

Arrests and Seizures

Following the circulation of aviral videocapturing the gang war, the police swiftly intervened. Three individuals—Ashiq, Raquib, and Saqlain—were apprehended by the police. These suspects were all associated with the GG. The authorities seized daggers, knives, two-wheelers, and two Swift cars from the arrested trio.

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, provided details about the incident. He stated that the clash occurred late on May 18, and the case was officially registered on May 20 at the Udupi town police station. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to locate other individuals involved in the incident who are currently evading capture.

The CCTV footage captured the intense confrontation. A white car reversed and collided with a grey car, both doors slightly ajar. Amidst the chaos, youths brandished a Talwar (a traditional Indian sword). The white car then struck a man carrying a sword, causing him to collapse on the road. Shockingly, the violence continued as two youths assaulted the fallen individual.