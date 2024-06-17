Live
- Telangana Governor greets people on Bakrid eve
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- KCR has right to demand recuse: Ex-mantri
- KCR can be called for direct questioning: PPA probe chief
- Citizens brace up for Bakrid festival; cops on high alert
- Chandrababu set to visit Polavaram project after assuming charge
- Govt: 24 lakh new applications in process for ration cards
Purandeswari receives warm welcome
Rajamahendravaram: The BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari reached Rajahmundry on Sunday morning. BJP workers and leaders gave her a warm welcome at Madhurapudi Airport.
The BJP district president Bommula Dattu, leaders Y Rangababu, Sridevi, Yesu, Harika, and others participated.
Dattu said that Purandeswari will be available to the public at her residence (Coastal Guest House) on JN Road, Rajamahendravaram for 2 days.
