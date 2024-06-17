  • Menu
Purandeswari receives warm welcome

Rajamahendravaram: The BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari reached Rajahmundry on Sunday morning. BJP workers and leaders gave her a warm welcome at Madhurapudi Airport.

The BJP district president Bommula Dattu, leaders Y Rangababu, Sridevi, Yesu, Harika, and others participated.

Dattu said that Purandeswari will be available to the public at her residence (Coastal Guest House) on JN Road, Rajamahendravaram for 2 days.

