Class IV Employees Assn extends cooperation to new government

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Class IV Employees Association has congratulated the newly formed NDA government in the state and stated the association will give full cooperation to the government for development.

The association state executive body meeting was held at the AP Revenue Services Association Hall here on Sunday. The association president S Malleswara Rao presided over the meeting. The APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu hoped that the problems being faced by the Government employees in the state will be solved with the formation of new government. He reiterated that the state government employees will extend full cooperation for the development of the state to the newly formed NDA government in the state.

Class IV employees association state general secretary Thota Chennappa, honorary president E Subramanyam, state vice-president S Subramanyam, associate president Maddileti, treasurer Srinivas and the state committee members participated in the state body meeting.