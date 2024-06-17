Live
- Telangana Governor greets people on Bakrid eve
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 17 June, 2024
- KCR has right to demand recuse: Ex-mantri
- KCR can be called for direct questioning: PPA probe chief
- Citizens brace up for Bakrid festival; cops on high alert
- Chandrababu set to visit Polavaram project after assuming charge
- Govt: 24 lakh new applications in process for ration cards
Just In
Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu asks SP Mary to make foolproof security
Eluru/Polavaram: In view of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on Monday to inspect the works of the Polavaram project, the State Water...
Eluru/Polavaram: In view of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on Monday to inspect the works of the Polavaram project, the State Water Resources Development Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu reviewed the arrangements with officials at Polavaram on Sunday.
He said that the Chief Minister will go to the respective areas to check the construction progress of the Polavaram project and the officials will inform the Chief Minister about the progress works in the respective areas.
The Minister directed the District Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni to ensure the arrangements are perfect for the Chief Minister’s visit. He also instructed SP Mary Prashanti to make foolproof security for the visit.
ITDA Project Officer M Suryatheja and Irrigation Department officials participated.