Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu asks SP Mary to make foolproof security

Eluru/Polavaram: In view of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on Monday to inspect the works of the Polavaram project, the State Water Resources Development Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu reviewed the arrangements with officials at Polavaram on Sunday.

He said that the Chief Minister will go to the respective areas to check the construction progress of the Polavaram project and the officials will inform the Chief Minister about the progress works in the respective areas.

The Minister directed the District Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni to ensure the arrangements are perfect for the Chief Minister’s visit. He also instructed SP Mary Prashanti to make foolproof security for the visit.

ITDA Project Officer M Suryatheja and Irrigation Department officials participated.