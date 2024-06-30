Gangsters attempt to kill police officers during arrest operation

Raichur: In an incident which took place on Kalaburgi Road in Lingasuguru town in Raichur district on Friday night., a group of gangsters attempted to kill police officers who were trying to arrest them.

After receiving information about a group ofrobbers traveling in a Scorpio vehicle from Tinthani Bridge towards Lingasuguru, Police Inspector Pundalika Patattara and his team set up a trap to apprehend the criminals.

Near Manikeshwari Mutt, the suspects tried to escape by ramming their vehicle into the police personnel’s vehicle. The police eventually managed to catch the gangsters at Basavasagar Circle after a high-speed chase.

During the confrontation, the robbers’ vehicle collided with the police jeep and then attempted to attack the police officers using chilli powder, rods, and machetes.

Despite the fierce struggle, the police successfully apprehended three suspects: namely Gururaja Suresh Chavan Yadgiri, Kumar Yamanappa Chavan Kanyakolurthanda, and Suresh Poolasingh Rathoda Jinakeritanda.

However, two other gang members, Thippanna Chandappa Rathoda and Manappa Om Rathoda from Kanyakulur, managed to escape. The police have intensified their search for these absconding suspects.

Several individuals, including locals Viresh Mudiappa Bhajantri and Narayana Hanumanta Kshatriya, as well as police constables Ranganatha Honnappa, Siddappa Manappa, and Sharanbasava Sabanna, who were assaulted during the incident, are currently receiving treatment at the public hospital.

PSI Ratnamma has registered a case based on the complaint filed by Inspector Pundalik Patattara. Additional Superintendent of Police Harisha Babu, DySP Dattatreya Karnada, CPIs Hoskerappa Hatti, Balachandra D. Lakkam Maski, and PSI Venkatesh Mudagalla are leading the search operation for the absconding suspects.