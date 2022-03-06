Girl From Bengaluru Committed Suicide After Not Being Able To Give Exam

In a terrible turn of events, a 19-year-old first-year BCom student from Bengaluru committed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest lodging in Jeevan Bima Nagar a few hours after her college administrators decided to let her keep out of the exam hall for dishonesty. Her family, on the other hand, contended that she was a competent student who had no cause to breach the rules.



S Bhavya was a native of Murugeshpalya, off Old Airport Road, and a student at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala. Bhavya is claimed to have contacted her younger sister S Divya, an II PU commerce student at the same college, just before she died, and told her she was upset after being barred for copying and that she wanted to die. The college administration, on the other hand, claimed that Bhavya had been barred and said that after catching her for copying, they had positively counselled her.

Bhavya arrived at the college about 11 a.m. to study for the 'Functional Kannada' exam paper, which was planned between 2 and 4 p.m. Although, she was allegedly found duplicating answers from a little chit by the invigilator at 2.45pm. About 3.15 p.m., Bhavya was seen leaving the college. She was moved out of the classroom right away.

Meanwhile, Bhavya's family strongly refuted the allegations that she had cheated. Her brother-in-law, BK Umesh said that she was a brilliant student who excelled in classes 11 and 12. She had no reason to deceive herself.

She boarded a BMTC bus bound for Domlur and got off near Amarjyoti Layout, around 5 kilometres from her institution. She was seen on CCTV looking at construction terraces, and police believe she was measuring their height. She took a look at the PG's patio as she neared it and entered approximately 4.10 p.m. According to authorities, she jumped off around 4.30 p.m.

Furthermore, Divya returned home and informed her father, M Subramani, regarding Bhavya's phone call. Subramani dialled Bhavya's phone number right away, but it continued ringing. He and Divya rode to college, but at 4.55 p.m., JB Nagar police contacted Subramani and informed him of the tragedy after checking Bhavya's phone after her deadly jump and seeing the missed calls. Bhavya's body was sent to CV Raman Hospital for an autopsy because she died quickly.