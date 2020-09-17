'Got lots of info from Aindrita, Diganth'

Bengaluru: Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.



The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to appear again for further inquiry at a later date, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said. "In connection with this case (drug case), we had summoned Diganth and Aindrita Ray.. they had appeared for the inquiry. A detailed inquiry was done and we got lots of information," he said.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned by CCB officials, Diganth said the probe in the case was in progress and he and his wife were cooperating with the investigation. "We will come (again to appear before CCB) if we are summoned," the actor said.

Meanwhile, an African national identified as Benald Udenna, who allegedly supplied drugs to rave parties in the city, has been arrested. "He (Udenna) is an important peddler who supplied drugs to these (rave) parties," Patil said. He has been taken into police custody. The CCB has arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others while it is on the lookout for at least seven more.

Sanjjannaa joins Ragini in jail

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Sanjjannaa Galrani on Thursday was sent to Parappana Agrahara jail, where Ragini Dwivedi is currently lodged. The court on Thursday has sent Galrani to two days judicial custody in connection with drug racket linking the Sandalwood industry. The Ist ACCM court has directed the CCB to produce Sanjjanna Galrani before the NDPS court on Friday, when her judicial custody ends. Full report P3