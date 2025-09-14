Govt creating controversies over Ganesh festival celebrations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of BJP has criticised the Congress-led government, saying it is creating a series of controversies regarding celebration of Ganesh festival.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the government is more afraid of minorities than supporting them, because it does not have the power to control them.

Therefore, the state government is creating controversies by not allowing the Ganesh festivities to take place. The Congress government stands in the favor of minorities. On one hand, it claims to support minorities, and on the other, it acts out caste-based politics in fear of them, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticised.

He added that, as per tradition, Ganeshotsava (Ganesh festival) has been celebrated peacefully without any disturbances in the past.

“The Chief Minister is taking back criminal cases of minorities for political mileage and attempting to present them as peace ambassadors. This is disrupting peace across the state,” he alleged.