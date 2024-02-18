Govt ensured release of Hubballi riot accused: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Congress government has ensured the release of the accused in Hubballi riot case. “Congress government has always been sympathetic to the accused of the Hubballi riot incident. They did not place the arguments efficiently before the court and in process ensured their release. They will have to pay a heavy price for it,” Joshi told media persons.

He said that the accused faced sedition charges but they were freed by the Congress government. “A letter was submitted which demanded their release on an immediate basis. Pressure was also built in the case. This all happened after Congress came to power in the state,” he said.

Karnataka High Court granted bail to 106 persons in Hubballi riot case on Friday, while three accused are still in jail. The division bench headed by Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar and Justice Venkatesh Naik passed the judgement.

Violence erupted on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi city in Karnataka over a provocative WhatsApp status in which a photo-shopped picture of religious flag was seen hoisted atop a mosque.

The police had arrested 152 persons in connection with the violence. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted bail for 35 persons while the minor boys detained in connection have also been granted the bail.

The angry mob had attacked people and the police station, damaging 10 police vehicles in process while injuring a police inspector and six cops. The accused were lodged in Belagavi and

Bellary prisons.