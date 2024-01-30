Grand entrance gate, statue of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw unveiled

Bengaluru: Grand entrance gate and statue dedicated to Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw was unveiled at the parade ground here, which is named after him, by Lieutenant General K S Brar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dakshin Bharat Area, on Monday.

The GOC stressed the significance of preserving history, acknowledging the achievements of Field Marshal Manekshaw and highlighting the centrality of the parade ground in the conduct of events of national importance, the Defence PRO office said in a release.

He highlighted that during the British period the parade ground extended from Cubbon Park to its present area and was called “Sports Ground and Garrison Parade Ground”. Later owing to the needs of urbanisation, the area shrank to the present range.This parade ground is the ground where annual Parade for Republic Day and Independence Day are held under supervision of Governor and Chief Minister of Karnataka.The project spearheaded by Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, was completed in just over eight weeks.

The release noted that the grand gate boasts a meticulously planned layout, a harmonious blend of military precision and artistic finesse. With dimensions measuring 66 ft width and 20 ft height, the gate embodies the discipline of effort that defines the Indian Army. It is also architecturally appealing, seamlessly blending tradition with modern design.

Central to the grand gate stands an inspiring 7ft Iron frame statue of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw flanked by the insignia of Southern command and Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

With meticulous craftsmanship, the statue captures the essence of his resolute leadership, serving as a poignant reminder of his invaluable contributions to the nation, it said, adding, an Indian Army crest at the apex of the gate marks the values, ethos and spirit of the Indian Army. The logo typically features the national emblem and crossed swords.

Plans are underway to engage the community through military displays, educational programmes, guided tours and interactive displays, the release further said.”The aim is to foster a deeper understanding of the Indian Army and the historical context surrounding the parade ground”, it added.