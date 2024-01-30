Grand Preparations Underway for Hampi Festival - February 2-4

Vijayanagara: The annual Hampi festival, once a staple in November, has undergone date fluctuations, prompting the state government to postpone the celebration. However, due to persistent demands from various associations and artists, a consensus was reached to host the Hampi festival on February 2, 3, and 4. A concerted effort is underway to transform this renowned festival into a public spectacle, with campaigns aiming to attract a diverse audience.

Last year, the inaugural festival organized by the new district administration faced an unfortunate turnout at the main stage in January. The empty chairs during the Chief Minister's inauguration were a source of embarrassment, resembling a festival devoid of enthusiasm. To prevent a repeat, the Vijayanagar district administration is working diligently to ensure the success of the globally acclaimed Hampi festival. A meticulous plan has been devised and implemented to engage more people, with a belief that the festival resonates vibrantly when attended by a larger audience.

Addressing last year's challenges, the parking system at the Hampi Utsav was reevaluated. In the previous edition, the parking area was inconveniently located near Kaddirampur cross, discouraging festival participation. To rectify this, the organizers have now arranged parking facilities closer to the festival platforms. A vast area of 80 acres has been allocated for parking on seven sides, ensuring a smoother experience for festivalgoers.

In a concerted effort to draw attendees, District In-charge Minister Jameer Ahmed , MLAs from all constituencies, the DC , ZP CEOs, and the SP have been personally invited to the festival. Video and audio jingles, posters on buses, and festival banners adorn various locations, including Hospet Nagar and Hampi. Additionally, posters are being displayed in every village across the district, supported by an active social media campaign.

On the day of the festival, a hundred buses will operate free of charge from Hospet to Hampi, facilitating easy access for attendees. Buses will also transport visitors from taluk centers and various villages of Hospet taluk. To kick off the festivities, a bike rally has been organized from the DC office to Hampi on February 1 at 8 am. Participants are urged to register their names by January 3 and should carry their Aadhaar card, driving license, helmet, and a two-wheeler.

In parallel to the local preparations, a team of 50 enthusiasts will embark on a bike rally from Bangalore to Hampi, starting at 10 am and reaching Hampi by 2 pm, further enhancing the spirit of the Hampi Utsav. The collective efforts and extensive arrangements strongly indicate that this year's festival will be a Janotsava, drawing a large and diverse crowd over the three-day celebration. -