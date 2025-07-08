Greater Bengaluru Authority report to be tabled in cabinet

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that the Greater Bengaluru Authority report will be presented in the state cabinet only after taking the opposition leaders into confidence.

Following a review meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha regarding the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio, addressed the media and shared the latest developments.

“The committee has submitted its final report on how to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the Greater Bengaluru Authority framework. I have instructed the committee chairperson to first consult and build consensus with opposition leaders. Once that is done, the report will be brought before the cabinet,” said the Deputy CM.

He added, “We will implement the new system within the existing BBMP limits initially and may consider expansion in the future. Our goal is to place the matter before the cabinet soon and ensure that elections are held at the earliest.”

When asked about his meeting with Minister G. Parameshwara regarding the Yettinahole project, Shivakumar clarified: “There were some concerns related to the Yettinahole project, including a proposal to exclude certain taluks. Water needs to be retained in the region, and the project will be executed without submerging any villages. Local communities have provided feedback about a few lakes, and we will move forward with their suggestions in mind, ensuring full transparency and discussion in the cabinet.”

Regarding his scheduled visit to Delhi, the Deputy CM said, “I will be meeting Union Ministers to discuss forest land approvals for the Yettinahole project in Tumakuru and Hassan regions. I also plan to meet the Union Minister for Jal Shakti during the visit.”

When asked if he would meet the AICC high command, he remarked, “For us, the party office in Delhi is like a temple. Whenever we visit Delhi, we make it a point to visit and offer our respects.”