HAL bags top award for innovative training practices

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged the first place for Innovative Training Practices 2019-20 at the 30th National Award ceremony held recently at New Delhi by Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD).

"We are honoured to receive such a coveted award. This is a recognition of our relentless efforts to strive for excellence in the area of training and development", said Alok Verma, Director (HR). Apart from using the in-house talent, HAL has tied up with the best management and training institutes to impart the right training to the professionals.

HAL Management Academy having a sprawling lush green campus of nearly 16 acres with state of the art facilities in Bengaluru is a Centre of excellence for Aerospace Technology and Management professionals. It offers specific courses blending the rich experience and domain expertise with industry exposure to provide trained manpower in aerospace sector.

ISTD, established in April 1970 has a large membership of individuals and institutions involved in the area of training and development of Human Resource from Government, Public and Private Sector Organizations and Enterprises; Educational and Training Institutions and other Professional Bodies. The Society is affiliated to the International Federation of Training and Development Organizations (IFTDO), Geneva and Asian Regional Training and Development Organizations (ARTDO), Manila.