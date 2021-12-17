HAL signs Rs 2,400-cr contract with BEL for Tejas systems

Bengaluru: In a major boost to indigenisation, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of 20 types of systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme here on Thursday.

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2,400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed with any Indian company, boosting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity," said Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

"HAL stands committed to indigenous products", said R Madhavan, CMD of HAL.

"We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas programme and look forward to continuing a strong partnership and joint success with HAL," Anandi said.

The order for supply of these systems for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets will be executed by two divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula in Haryana. All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready to board condition.

Deliveries will commence from FY 2023-24 onwards. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by E .P. Jayadeva, General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL to Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL.