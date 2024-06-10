Happiest Health’s MOVE Summit 2024 inspires fitness, healthy living with discussion

Bengaluru: Health and wellness knowledge enterprise Happiest Health launched the MOVE Summit on Saturday in Bengaluru to empower individuals on holistic fitness. The day-long summit was filled with diverse interactive workshops and sessions, networking opportunities, and access to the latest fitness technologies and trends. The event introduced the audience to practical knowledge and expert tips on maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. Based on the MOVE principle (Move, Own, Vitalise & Empower), the summit focused on the need for regular movement for healthier and happier lives.

A very engaging fitness competition of strength & conditioning was conducted at the summit that witnessed participation of over 100 people from across various age groups. Conquer the circuit competition which also had cash prizes of 50 K ( 1st prize), 25k 9 2nd prize) & 10K ( 3rd prize)

Anju Bobby George, Senior Vice President, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in her keynote address, shared her journey as a sportsperson and her road to success. In conversation with Ashish Pratap Singh, CMO of Happiest Health, she spoke on various topics, from fitness aspects to the importance of rest, self-belief, and being mindful of nutrition along every step of an athlete’s preparation. She also discussed the future of Indian athletics and the high expectations around today’s athletes.

In her message to aspiring athletes, Anju Bobby George said, “Firstly, you need to identify whether you are good and talented enough at sports; don’t spend your time otherwise. And if you’re good, it’s still not an easy task—you have years of hard work to look ahead to.

You’ll have to lose out on fun. But focus on yourself, work hard, and time will help you achieve your goal.”