Haveri circle inspector suspended over misconduct allegations

Highlights

Haveri, The Karnataka police department has suspended Hirekerur Circle Inspector Basavaraj P.S. following allegations that he sent an inappropriate message to a woman colleague, constituting serious misconduct.

According to officials, IGP B.R. Ravikantegowda of Davangere Eastern Range issued the suspension order after reviewing a preliminary inquiry report submitted by Additional SP Lakshman Shirakol. The department has also ordered a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident.

“A complaint was received regarding an objectionable message allegedly sent by Inspector Basavaraj to a woman colleague working in the police department. Based on the preliminary report, he has been suspended from service. A departmental inquiry will follow,” IGP Ravikantegowda told The Hans India.

The suspension order has already come into effect. In the interim, the charge of Hirekerur Circle Inspector has been handed over to the Kumarapatna Circle Inspector, officials confirmed.

