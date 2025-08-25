HCG Cancer Centre organises Sarcoma Strong 5K Walkathon

Bengaluru: HCGCancer Centre, Bengaluru, successfully hosted the second edition of the Sarcoma Strong 5K Walkathon today under the theme “Right Step First Time.” The initiative aimed to raise awareness about sarcoma – a rare and often underdiagnosed bone and soft tissue cancer – while encouraging proactive health screenings for early detection.

Over 1,500 participants, including cancer survivors, caregivers, students, healthcare professionals, walking clubs, and fitness enthusiasts, came together to walk for a cause. The 5-kilometer walkathon flagged off from HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, that passed through Cubbon Park, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Vidhana Soudha, and KR Circle, before concluding at hospital premises.

The Regional Chief Operating Officer – Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., Manisha Kumar said, “The Sarcoma Strong ‘Right Step First Time’ walkathon is not just an event – it is a collective act of awareness, resilience, and hope. In Karnataka, where access to timely diagnosis and specialized care is often a challenge outside metro cities, raising awareness is critical. By uniting survivors, caregivers, and communities, we are not only honouring their strength but also encouraging people to seek early medical help. At HCG Cancer Centre, our mission goes beyond treatment – it is about creating informed communities that can act on time. Today’s participation reflects the spirit of Bengaluru in leading the way for a healthier Karnataka.”

Speaking on the need to create awareness around sarcoma, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Dr. Pramod Chinder said, “Sarcoma is one of the least understood cancers and is often detected late, when treatment becomes more complex. Through initiatives like the Sarcoma Strong Walkathon, we want to change that narrative. Awareness and early action are powerful tools—if people recognize the signs and seek medical advice at the right time, survival rates improve dramatically. Today’s overwhelming participation shows that Bengaluru is ready to take that crucial first step toward saving lives.”

The walkathon drew participation from senior oncologists, community leaders, youth groups, and residents across Bengaluru, whose involvement significantly contributed to the event’s success. Their collective presence highlighted a growing city-wide commitment to proactive cancer awareness and preventive healthcare.

The Sarcoma Strong 5K Walkathon forms part of HCG’s broader initiatives in cancer education, prevention, and early detection across Karnataka and beyond. By fostering awareness on rare cancers like sarcoma, HCG continues to empower individuals and communities to take charge of their health and embrace early intervention for better outcomes.