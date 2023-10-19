HD Kumaraswamy named JDS state president, Ibrahim ousted: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: I will not mention the previous president's statement. CM Ibrahim has been ousted from the post of JDS state president. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that HD Kumaraswamy has been temporarily given the title of JDS state president. A core committee meeting was held in Bangalore on Thursday (October 19) under the leadership of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.



Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, HD Devegowda said that we have to change the party's position of responsibility. We discussed with some units and made a decision. There is also a party rule. I am not going to mention Ibrahim's statements. Who created the situation for us to go with the BJP? We are not involved in the Bharatiya Janata Party government. We made an alliance before the Lok Sabha elections. Because of this there is no problem for JDS ideology or leaders. Muslim leaders are not neglected in our party. He said that they have formed an alliance because the party has to be saved.

We got the opinion of 18 MLAs and party officials. In terms of party organization, several decisions will be taken after Dussehra. In the meeting held today, 18 of the 19 MLAs of JD(S) said that the presidents of all the districts of the state came to the meeting and gave advice.

Everyone has been consulted about the alliance. After the election, two meetings were held with 19 MLAs and the President. There is no need to give details about it. Our units are located in many places in Kerala and Maharashtra. In Kerala, there are MLAs from our party in the government. The Kerala unit was informed about the situation of going with the BJP.

Consent has also been obtained from MLAs who have worked with the Left-wing party in Kerala. They can say that damage might happen to Muslims. HDD informed that Farooq, who prepared the manifesto of our party, said that I will not leave Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.