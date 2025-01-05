HDK lambasts state govt over bus fare hike

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has strongly condemned the government’s decision to increase bus fares by 15%. He criticised the ruling Congress government, stating that ever since coming to power, the government has continuously burdened the people, which they have had to endure as a norm.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy questioned whether there is any effective government in the state, remarking that the only actions taken by the current government seem to be price hikes. He added that price increases, such as bus fare hikes, have become routine. “People express anger for two days, and by the third day, they adjust to the fare hikes. This has become the reality,” Kumaraswamy stated, expressing his frustration with the situation. Kumaraswamy further pointed out that the Congress government had previously imposed a cess on diesel and petrol, and when people protested, the government adjusted. He noted that the government had also raised stamp duty charges, as well as prices for liquor and milk, with plans to increase the price of water as well. He expressed concern that while the government is raising prices across the board, people are not protesting or showing anger, leading the government to believe that the public is in agreement with these hikes.“Instead of announcing new programs for development in the new year, the state government has chosen to announce price hikes.

The message the government is sending to the public is that they should be prepared for price hikes throughout the year,” said Kumaraswamy, ridiculing the government for its lack of concern for the people. He added that in previous administrations, price hikes were done only when absolutely necessary, but the current government is imposing hikes without justification and passing on the burden to the people. Kumaraswamy also raised concerns about the power sector, questioning what will happen there, as the government continues to impose price hikes everywhere. He highlighted the government’s mismanagement of departments and alleged financial irresponsibility.

“The government is spending taxpayers’ money recklessly, and it needs to be accountable to the people,” he said, urging citizens to be aware of how public funds are being misused.In response to a question, Kumaraswamy remarked that the government is giving with one hand and taking away with the other. “This has been the situation since the government took charge. I could say much more, but I’ll wait until after Sankranti to discuss the matter further,” he concluded.