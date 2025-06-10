Health dept to launch free doorstep OPD services for critical patients

Bengaluru: In a ground-breaking initiative aimed at improving access to healthcare for the underprivileged, the Karnataka Health Department is set to launch free Outpatient Department (OPD) services at the doorstep for patients suffering from serious ailments.

The pilot project, being rolled out from CV Raman Nagar Public Hospital, is the first of its kind in the state, targeting cancer patients, the elderly, and individuals with life-threatening conditions like brain haemorrhage and cardiac issues.

Recognising the difficulties faced by critically ill patients in accessing hospital facilities, the department has devised a plan to bring OPD services to their homes. Through a mobile hospital model, doctors will visit designated areas and provide diagnosis, follow-up care, and essential treatment without patients needing to stand in long queues or travel long distances.

The pilot programme will initially cover five locations around CV Raman Nagar, with the aim of expanding to more areas in the coming months. Dr Rajesh, Medical Superintendent of CV Raman Nagar Hospital, confirmed that all preparations are in place to begin the service and that mobile medical units will be equipped to cater to the needs of the most vulnerable.

“This initiative will greatly benefit poor and immobile patients,” said Ashadevi, the mother of a chronically ill patient. “The government must consider implementing this model across all areas of Bengaluru.”

The Health Department emphasised that the service would focus on urgent medical attention and ongoing treatment support, reducing the burden on public hospitals while improving health outcomes.

As the pilot takes off, there is growing demand from healthcare advocates and families of patients for the government to scale up the project across Bengaluru and eventually state-wide, making free doorstep healthcare a reality for thousands in need.

This move marks a significant shift in Karnataka’s public health strategy, blending innovation and compassion to ensure that quality healthcare reaches even the most marginalised sections of society.