Heavy rainfall expected across State from today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Weather Department has forecast a significant increase in rainfall across the state starting May 13, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert for more than a dozen districts. The alert serves as a precautionary advisory urging citizens and local authorities to remain vigilant for potential weather-related disruptions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of the state today and in the coming days. The rain activity is likely to intensify in central and southern interior Karnataka, coastal regions, and parts of north Karnataka. The following districts are expected to receive rainfall starting from Tuesday: Coastal Karnataka: Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, North Karnataka: Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, South Interior Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Vijayanagar

The yellow alert—indicating expected moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder or lightning—has been issued specifically for the following districts: South Interior Karnataka: Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Malnad Region: Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Northwest Karnataka: Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi and other regions: Tumakuru

Scattered showers have already been reported in several areas including MM Hills, Puttur, and parts of Shivamogga district. The showers are likely to intensify as a result of low-pressure developments over the Bay of Bengal and localized convective systems.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged residents, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to:Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, Stay indoors during lightning and thunderstorm conditions,Secure loose objects on rooftops and balconies, Refrain from taking shelter under trees during storms. Farmers are also advised to take precautionary measures to protect their standing crops and livestock, as unseasonal rainfall could impact agriculture in several districts. Meteorologists suggest that this pre-monsoon activity is a precursor to the southwest monsoon, expected to reach Kerala by early June and gradually spread into Karnataka. If the current pattern continues, Karnataka could see early or near-normal monsoon onset.