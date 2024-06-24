Heavy security to Darshan in Parappana Agrahara Jail

Bengaluru: Darshan and his gang, who went to prison in the case of Renuka Swamy’s murder case, have been jailed for the murder of Chitradurga’s Renuka swamy for allegedly sending obscene messages to actors girlfriend Pavithra Gowda on Instagram.

The three including Darshan are in Parappana Agrahara Main Jail. Darshan is in the main security room of the jail. Also other accused, Pradush, Vinay, Dhanraj are in the same room.

There are six rooms in the security department. They are not like normal inmate rooms. Rooms under heavy security. No ordinary inmates can enter there. Because they are not ordinary prisoners. Out of six rooms, 5 rooms have NIA case, bomb blast accused. One of these security rooms is given to Darshan. Ordinary prisoners cannot even come near this room. Only security guards and prisoners are allowed.

Inside the room there is an attached bathroom, a bed and bed sheet. But there is no TV system in Darshan’s room. There is a newspaper available for reading. Apart from this there is no other arrangement inside the room. If someone comes for a visit, the staff will take them and visit them. There will always be a police presence around the security section.

As per sources information, Darshan did not sleep till late night after he was sent to Parappana Agrahara Jail. It was seen that something was bothering him and he was seen restless. Actor Darshan, who slept after eating prisoners food ragi ball (mudde), chapati and rice sambar at night, did not wake up until six in the morning, finished his daily ritual, ate palav and surrendered to silence again.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested in the Renuka Swamy murder case and his three accomplices were taken to the court on Saturday and interrogated. The police produced Darshan and other accused Vinay, Pradush and Dhanraj in the city’s 24th ACMM court on Saturday. After the trial, the court ordered Darshan and the gang to be remanded in judicial custody till July 4. Now after thirteen years, Darshan is back in Parappana Agrahara Jail.