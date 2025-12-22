High Court stays further investigation in case against The Rameshwaram Café

Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram Café clarifies the recent misinformation circulating on certain digital platforms regarding the recent FIR filed against it regarding a complaint linked to one of its outlets.

The High Court of Karnataka, while hearing a Criminal Petition filed by the promoters of Rameshwaram Café, has stayed further investigation pursuant to the registration of Crime No. 59/2025 at BIAL Police Station, Bengaluru City, until the next date of hearing. The Court has also directed issuance of notice to the concerned respondents, including the State.

As recorded in the Court proceedings, the Hon’ble Court has taken note of submissions that the allegations made against the promoters are false, vindictive in nature, and do not disclose the essential ingredients of the offences alleged. The Court has further observed that the matter requires detailed consideration, following which interim protection has been granted.

Despite the clear judicial status, Rameshwaram Café has observed a deliberate attempt by certain individuals and social media handles to misrepresent facts, especially at a time when the brand is expanding its presence. These misleading narratives are being irresponsibly amplified without verification, causing avoidable confusion among the public.

Rameshwaram Café reiterates that the brand follows stringent food safety, hygiene and quality protocols across all its outlets. Any genuine consumer concern is addressed transparently and through appropriate statutory provisions. Malicious complaints, distortion of court proceedings and speculative commentary aimed at reputational harm will face strict legal actions.

The Rameshwaram Café management wishes to state that strict legal action will be initiated against individuals or entities indulging in baseless communication, spreading misinformation or any defamatory content, including on social media platforms that undermine the judicial process or malign the brand without facts.

In addition, an official inspection conducted by the Airport Health Organization (under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India) on the day of incident and prior inspections conducted by FSSAI had also rated the outlet’s hygiene, cleanliness, and food quality as satisfactory and well-maintained.

The brand remains fully committed to cooperating with lawful processes and is confident that the truth will prevail and urges the public and media to rely only on verified court records and official communication and not on unsubstantiated claims circulating online.