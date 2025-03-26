High-Risk Pregnancy, 600 km Journey- a Race Against Time

Bengaluru: Pregnant women should exercise extreme caution while travelling, especially long distances. A woman who recently travelled all the way from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and timely intervention by Vasavi Hospital doctors saved the lives of both the mother and baby. Explaining the case, Dr. Nisha Buchade (well-known obstetrician and gynecologist from Vasavi Hospitals) said, "Recently, a woman in her 28th week of pregnancy with a history of two previous caesarean sections had been admitted to our hospital and had complained of severe pain. When we investigated we found that she had central placenta previa with accreta. This condition occurs when the placenta is positioned near the birth canal, obstructing delivery. Despite medical advice against traveling in such high-risk cases, the woman had journeyed over 600 km from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, which could have triggered severe bleeding and life-threatening complications for both mother and baby."

Explaining further, Dr Buchade said, "A emergency scan done revealed a ruptured uterus, partially separated placenta and significant internal bleeding, with nearly two liters of blood lost. Her blood pressure was dropping, and the baby's heartbeat had become irregular, indicating distress. Recognising the urgency, our team immediately arranged for blood and decided to perform an emergency laparotomy."

During surgery, doctor discovered 2 litres of blood in the abdomen. The baby was swiftly delivered, weighing 1.25 kg, and cried immediately after birth. The placenta was removed and the baby was placed under medical support. Initially requiring assistance, the newborn is now stable on oxygen support and is being fed breast milk. Both mother and baby are recovering well and mother was discharged within three days.

Dr. Buchade said, "Even a five-minute delay could have been fatal for both. I suggest that pregnant women with cases of placenta previa or a history of multiple cesarean deliveries should avoid long-distance travel, maintain normal hemoglobin levels, and stay close to a hospital to prevent life-threatening complications."