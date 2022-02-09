Hijab row: 3-day holiday for educational institutions as violence erupts

Bengaluru-Mangaluru: At least two campuses turned war zones in Udupi town, while a similar tense situation prevailed in Shivamogga and Bagalkot districts as students took out protest marches for and against hijab in educational institutions on Tuesday. In view of prevailing disturbances across the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared a three-day holiday for all colleges and schools.

In an indication of alarming situation the issue is assuming, a school teacher was attacked with iron rods by miscreants in Banahatti town of Bagalkot district. "I was crossing the road when a group of people attacked me with iron rods on my head. I couldn't realize what was happening," a bleeding Manjunath Naik told media persons. He was taken to hospital by the police later. The situation was tense in Banahatti town and the police made elaborate arrangements to avoid any incidents of violence.

In another scary incident, BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa remained a mute spectator even as the violent mob attacked a student. The incident happened when Halappa was visiting Sagar District Hospital to inquire about injured students in the stone-pelting and lathicharge incidents.

A large number of students gathered at the entrance of the hospital. The student groups tried to pour out complaints to Halappa. Hindu as well Muslim students raised slogans and condemned each other. Meanwhile, the incident took a violent turn when the saffron shawl-clad students suddenly attacked a youth who was raising slogans in support of hijab.

Even as violence was unfolding before him, Halappa did not make any attempt to stop the crowd. The video has gone viral and drawing sharp reactions from the public.

In yet another incident in Mandya district, a hijab-clad college student had to bear the brunt of the anger of hundreds of students at PES College. The students started raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as soon as they spotted the girl. Angered by this, the young woman raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan. The mob got angrier by this and started following her, raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan even more vigorously. C.B. Ryshyanth, Superintendent of Police of Davanagere district where prohibitory orders are clamped till Wednesday evening stated that, the police department has taken suo motu complaint of the violence that has taken place in Davanagere and Harihara twin cities.

"CCTV footage is available. Whoever is involved will not be spared. We don't make any arrests unnecessarily. I request people not to come out of their houses," he stated.

Protests also erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus as hijab-clad girls were staging a protest, forcing the police and college authorities to intervene. At one point, the college principal and teachers stood in between the two groups of students and tried to pacify them but to no avail as they hurled abuses at each other. Finally, things cooled down when the college authorities declared holidays and asked them to go home.



A minor stone-pelting incident was reported near a college in Bagalkote and a few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using a mild force.

Similar incident was also reported at a college in Shivamogga district, and police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, some students even tried to hoist the saffron flag at the college premises. Two students were injured in the police lathi charge.

Similar protests were reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura and Gadag districts.

Meanwhile, the developments in Karnataka over the hijab issue found echo in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought details from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has been camping there over political developments.

In a tweet, Bommai said: "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

He has asked them to refrain from violence and directed Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to assess the situation after three days on Saturday.

The issue also reached the Lok Sabha as opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury raised the issue on the floor of the house and demanded an answer from Amit Shah.