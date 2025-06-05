Hindu Groups Allege Police Harassment in Dakshina Kannada, Submit Appeal to Authorities

Mangaluru: A coalition of Hindu organisations under the banner of the United Forum of All Hindu Organisations has submitted a formal memorandum to the District Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, alleging police harassment of Hindu activists in Dakshina Kannada district. The Forum has called for immediate intervention and a high-level inquiry into what it describes as "grave violations of civil liberties and constitutional rights."

At a press conference held in Mangaluru, leaders from various affiliated groups accused district police of “unlawful surveillance and intimidation,” claiming that activists have been summoned for questioning late at night without formal notices, photographed without consent, and had GPS data of their residences collected. They further alleged that even senior citizens and daily-wage workers with no history of activism had been subjected to harassment.

The organisations cited several alleged violations of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and claimed that recent actions also contravened provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Particular concern was raised over arrests and FIRs being filed against individuals for their social media activity.

In their appeal, the Forum demanded that:

A high-level inquiry be initiated into the conduct of senior police officials.

Police action adheres to the Supreme Court’s guidelines on human rights.

Elderly persons allegedly harassed should be compensated and receive written apologies;

Officers found guilty of misconduct will be held accountable.

Hindu leaders facing threats should be provided legal protection;

Violence during the funeral procession of a local resident be probed and perpetrators prosecuted;

A renewed investigation into the alleged role of banned groups in recent violence, including the murder of activist Suhas Shetty, be conducted.

Hate speech cases be registered against certain SDPI leaders.

Among those present at the press meet were religious and community leaders, including Vidyasaraswati Swamiji of Bharat Sant Samiti (Karnataka Region), Bhaskar Chandra Shetty of Hindu Yuva Sena, representatives from Shri Ram Sena, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and several legal professionals and social workers.

The Forum maintained that its appeal was intended to safeguard democratic rights and ensure justice, while urging authorities to take swift and impartial action.