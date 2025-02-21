H&MV Engineering Expands Global Presence with New Office in Bangalore

Bengaluru: H&MV Engineering, a premier global provider of specialist High Voltage Design, Engineering, and Construction services, proudly announces the official opening of its new office in Bangalore, India. This expansion marks another significant milestone in the company’s ongoing global growth strategy, further solidifying its international footprint.

India’s rapidly growing economy and commitment to infrastructure development make it an ideal location for H&MV Engineering’s expansion. With a strong foundation in engineering and innovation, India offers a unique opportunity for collaboration and business growth.

India is home to a vast pool of highly skilled engineers across electrical and civil disciplines. Indian engineers bring extensive expertise in high-voltage design and engineering, making the office a design hub, valuable to H&MV Engineering’s projects globally. Additionally, India’s rich cultural diversity fosters a dynamic and inclusive work environment that encourages creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration. With a strong presence in power generation, renewable energy, and smart infrastructure, Indian professionals will play a key role in H&MV Engineering’s continued success.

H&MV Engineering’s new office in Bangalore will commence operations with a dynamic team of over 120 professionals. The new office will create over 300 new jobs including Lead Design Engineers, BIM Modelers, Power System Engineers, and other specialists. The company remains dedicated to nurturing local talent, providing opportunities for professional development, and creating opportunities for international collaboration.

Commenting on the opening of the Bangalore office, H&MV Engineering’s CEO, PJ Flanagan said: "Our expansion in Bangalore is about more than just growth—it’s about building a future-ready organisation. India’s talent pool is key in H&MV Engineering's strategy in driving efficiencies, enhancing innovation, and supporting our clients in an evolving energy landscape. Venkatesan Kesavan, Managing Director India, has built an experienced team which will foster the development of the next generation of H&MV in India.”

Venkatesan Kesavan, Managing Director India, at H&MV Engineering added, 'The opening of our Bangalore office is a significant step in our global journey. India is a hub of top-tier engineering talent and innovation, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic ecosystem. Our goal is to bring world-class engineering solutions to our global projects while fostering local expertise and growth.