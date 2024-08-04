Home Minister orders probe, rules out suicide for now

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has directed the police to file an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Yadgiri PSI Parashuram, which has sparked significant controversy. Speaking to the media at his residence, the Home Minister confirmed that the allegations made by Parashuram’s wife, Shweta, would be included in the investigation. Shweta has accused a local MLA Channa Reddy Patil of being involved in her husband’s transfer, which she claims contributed to his death. “These are serious allegations that require investigation. We cannot determine the truth without a proper inquiry,” Dr. Parameshwara stated. He further clarified that while there is no immediate evidence to suggest that Parashuram’s death was a suicide, the investigation would not rule out any possibilities. “No letters or notes indicating suicide have been found. However, the family has alleged that stress from his transfer may have been a factor in his death. We will investigate thoroughly,” he added.

The Home Minister assured that the investigation would be impartial and based on the law, without consideration of the community or caste of the involved parties. He emphasized that the delay in filing the FIR was due to the need for gathering primary evidence and information. “We will proceed according to the law, regardless of the political or social status of those involved,” Dr. Parameshwara said. In a related development, BJP MLA Basan Gowda Patil Yatnal has accused the Congress government of corruption in transfer postings, claiming that PSI Parashuram is the latest victim of such a scam. Yatnal has alleged that Yadgiri MLA Chennareddy Patil Thunnur and his son Sunny Gowda are responsible for Parashuram’s death, citing harassment and demands for money related to illegal transfers.

“Parashuram had reportedly paid Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgiri city police station just seven months ago. Now, he was facing financial difficulties due to further demands for money. This is a grave matter that warrants an impartial investigation,” Yatnal wrote on social media platform X. The Home Minister also addressed the BJP-JDS joint march, which is protesting against the alleged corruption within the Congress government. He confirmed that conditions have been imposed to ensure that the march proceeds peacefully and without any incidents. “We had already informed the organizers that permission would be granted, and this decision was made after consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he noted. As the investigation into PSI Parashuram’s death begins, the case is likely to intensify the political debate in Karnataka, with both the ruling Congress and opposition parties trading accusations over corruption and governance.